Good news expected after negotiations with TLP: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday expressed the hope that talks between the government and outlawed Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) would end on positive note.

Speaking here in the National Assembly, he said first meeting was concluded early in the morning while the second round of talk would be held again today.

He said respect of Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was very dear to us and no one could compromise on it.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would give a statement related to the integrity and safety of the country.

Regarding further negotiation process with TLP, he said, “A good news is expected.”