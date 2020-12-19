LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office where matters of mutual interest, progress on the development schemes in his constituency and the overall political situation came under discussion.

MPA Amaar Khan was also present on this occasion.

The meeting strongly condemned the negative politics by PDM.

The Chief Minister said that politics of public service would prevail and those indulged in politics of chaos had been rejected.

The government had answered the politics of spreading anarchy and unrest with public service.

He said the people had rejected the treacherous agenda of the opposition. The opponents should accept the facts after several defeats, CM added.

Usman Buzdar said that process of real development in Punjab had been started and this journey would be continued. Those who trying to create hurdle in this journey would remain unsuccessful like the past. He said that former rulers intentionally neglected some areas whereas the incumbent government had given a vision of equal progress for all.

Constructing and widening of roads from village to market would ensure progress and prosperity, he added.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the PDM wanted to destabilize the country. He said that nefarious designs of the opposition would be foiled with the cooperation of people.