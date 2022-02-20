FUUAST students visit Malir Cantt

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP):The students and faculty members from Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology visited Malir Cantt. on Saturday.

Activity was part of the programme “A Day with the Army”, said an ISPR news release issued here.

The participants offered Fateha and laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument. They spent complete day with troops. Interactive session was held and documentaries about Armed Forces were also shown.

In a day long activity, participants witnessed a display of various weapons and equipment and were briefed about their use and functionality.