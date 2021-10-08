Friday prayers sermon aired live from Presidency

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Friday prayers and sermon were aired live from the Jamia mosque of President House here.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council Dr Qibla Ayaz and staff of President House offered the Friday prayers.



Dr Qibla Ayaz in his sermon stressed on importance of worship and following of Islamic teachings in the day to day affairs.

He highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his humanity and generosity.



Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a role model for the Muslims and his qualities of personality and message should be spread through mosques and media, he added.



Prayers were offered for the national security, progress and prosperity,