French Ambassador lauds Pakistan’s role in regional stability

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Ambassador of France, Nicolas Galey called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif and appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Defence Minister highlighted that Pakistan attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with France, a news release said.

He emphasized enhanced collaboration between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

The Defence Minister expressed that Pak-France bilateral relations are based on principles of mutual respect. He stated that Pakistan was committed to stability and peace in the region.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to address global challenges of terrorism and extremism.

The visiting dignitary ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.