ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): Begum Samina Arif Alvi, wife of President of Pakistan on Friday said children were the future of country and ensuring them free-of-cost education was vital to eradicate child labour.

“Giving the children free education can secure their future and help them move forward in challenging times,” she said in her address at the distribution ceremony of educational kits among students of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal School for Rehabilitation of Child Labour.

Begum Alvi said every child had the right to live his childhood to the fullest and have access to school education.

“Instead of toys, if these innocent hands are forced to have tools, the situation will speak about the apathy of society towards its children” she said.

To end child labour, she said, all segments of society needed to play their role in educating the children and make sure that no child in the country felt deprived.

“It is my dream that every child in Pakistan grows up educated and no one should be left behind due to lack of funds,” she said.

She lauded Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for taking effective measures to eradicate child labour and providing them free education up to primary level at 159 centers across the country.

Begum Alvi said the government was providing free books, uniforms, stationery and daily Rs. 10 to every child, Rs. 300 per month to their parents and Rs. 4,100 on completion of their classes.

“This is in line with this government’s mission to give every citizen and every child their right to education,” she added.

She said the government was taking steps to develop weaker sections and lift them out of poverty by providing them social security under the umbrella of the Ehsaas programme.

Begum Alvi appreciated the diplomatic community in Pakistan for joining the endeavor to eradicate child labour and arranging gifts for 240 children.

She also mentioned her initiative of supporting the cause of persons with disabilities and urged the people to join the journey of giving them basics rights.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Zaheer Abbas Khokhar briefed about the working of PBM and said the organization was focused on pursuing the vision of uplift of weaker segments.

He said children between the age of 5-14 years were weaned away from hazardous labour and were being provided free education, clothing, footwear and stipend at PBM centres.

Wife of Turkish ambassador, Zlatomira Yurdakul on the occasion appreciated the initiatives of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal for eradicating child labour.

The wives of ambassadors of Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh also attended the event.

Later, Begum Samina Alvi handed over educational kits to teachers for their distribution among students.