ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Chinese ambassador, Nong Rong Friday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in his office.

Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on assuming command of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and said that Pakistan Air Force would achieve new heights and glory under his inspirational leadership, said a PAF media release.

The Air Chief expressed his satisfaction on the existing cooperation between PAF and PLAAF, and reiterated that this cooperation would be further strengthened.

Various matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.