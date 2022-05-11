FM Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of May 12

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of May 12 massacre, in 2007, to be observed on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Media Cell of Bilawal House, the occasion of the 15th anniversary of May 12 massacre, Bilawal in a message said that nations learn from their tragedies and never forget their martyrs too.

“Pakistani nation is determined that it will no longer allow anyone in the country to sow the seeds of racial, linguistic or religious hatred and enmity,” he maintained.

Bilawal Bhutto said that it was the result of the sacrifices of the martyrs of May 12 tragedy that the metropolis of more than 30 million residents is now open to everyone for development and political activities.

He further said that it was gratifying to see that Karachi was moving fast towards becoming Pakistan’s the Uroos-al-Bllad (the most beautiful city) once again.

Bilawal Bhutto said that his party was truly a democratic movement, whose history lies over never compromising of ideology, philosophy and guiding principles at any cost.