PhotosNational Photos Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with H.E. Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui is also present on the occasion Wed, 11 May 2022, 11:06 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP46-110522 ISLAMABAD: May 11 - Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar in a meeting with H.E. Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui is also present on the occasion. APP APP46-110522 ISLAMABAD