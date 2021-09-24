Federal Secretary I&B visits APP Karachi

KARACHI, Sep 24 (APP):Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation, Mobashir Hasan accompanied by Director General Press Information Department (PID) Karachi Irum Tanveer Friday visited the APP Karachi Office. Regional Director APP South, Pervez Aslam welcomed them.

They visited different sections of the APP Karachi Bureau. MD APP Mobashir Hasan briefed the Federal Secretary I&B about the performance and issues of the APP Karachi Bureau while a detailed presentation was also given on the occasion.