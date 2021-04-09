ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Prominent urdu and english poet ‘Munir Niazi’ remembered on his 93rd birth anniversary on Friday (today)

Munir Ahmed Niazi was born on April 9,1928 in Khanpur, a village near Hoshiarpur, India. After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal.

Niazi, a master of the poetic imagery, was bold enough to experiment with the many genres of poetry. He is credited with creating a distinct style, rhythm, and diction, PTV news channel reported.

Mythology, nostalgia and haunting romance are some of the themes that are found frequently in his poems.

He wrote numerous songs for films and made his name as one of the best songwriters in Pakistani movies.

He also wrote for newspapers, magazines and did shows for Radio Pakistan.

In 1960, he established a publication institute, Al-Misal. He was later associated with Lahore Television. He lived in Lahore until his death on December 26, 2006.

“Taiz Hawa Aur Tanha Phool,” “Jungle mein Dhanak,” “Dushmanoon Kai Darmiyan,” “Sham” and “Mah-e-Munir” are some of his known Urdu publications.