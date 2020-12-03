Families urged to register special person status of family members to become eligible for Kafaalat

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):The Ehsaas’ program has urged the families to register the special person status of their family members with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) as soon as possible to become eligible for the Kafaalat initiative.

On this international day of special persons, the Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy was being expanded to benefit two million families with at least one disabled person.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet has announced that “Two million families will benefit under the new ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons’. They will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs. 2000. This is a step toward a disability-inclusive, and sustainable post COVID-19 world.”

The special persons will be validated through NADRA’s database. Only persons reported in NADRA’s database as “special person” will be declared as eligible.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar said “Ehsaas believes in an inclusive approach to ensure that special persons in our society are not left behind and they can assess equal opportunities”.

Realizing the Ehsaas’ commitment to uplift the special persons, each family with a special person will now get Rs. 2000 per month through Kafaalat. Only one benefit per family will be given,she said.

Adding further, she said, “Payment will be made using the existing Kafaalat payment mechanism. Since payment is biometric based, payment to amputees will be made following the payment rules being implemented under Ehsaas Kafaalat.”

Ehsaas Kafaalat is the government’s flagship social protection programme through which it gives cash stipends of Rs. 2,000 monthly and bank accounts to the most deserving and poorest households across the country.

The seven million families which are currently eligible under Ehsaas Kafaalat fall under the poverty ranking threshold of 29.

This threshold is determined by the Proxy Means Test, a metric used for ascertaining eligibly ranking under the Ehsaas system.

Under the new “Ehsaas Kafaalat for Special Persons Policy”, this threshold is being increased to 37 for such households with at least one special person. These households will now be eligible to get Ehsaas Kafaalat cash.