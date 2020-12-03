Dossier highlighting Indian state-sponsored terrorism being discussed by world: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Dec 03 (APP):Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said the dossier presented by Pakistan would be flagged at all global fora to highlight Indian state-sponsored terrorism on its territory.

The dossier brought forward the proofs of India as a state sponsoring terrorism, vindicating what Pakistan had been saying for long, he said in an interview with Global Village Space (GVS) – an international media outlet.

During the interview, the ISPR DG dilated upon diverse security and defence related issues linked with regional peace and stability, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Afghan Peace Process and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Major Genl Babar said the matter started with the revocation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution (in August, 2019) stripping the IIOJK of its special status to IIOJK. “Ever since then India has been facing negative press.”

He said the world had taken note of the dossier and started discussing it. “Despite a lot of Indian efforts, an objective analysis of the dossier has been started by the global community” and that objectivity was a major plus, he added.

The Foreign Office, he said, had presented the dossier to the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (P-5 countries), the UN Secretary General.

The latest statement of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) (at the session of its Council of Foreign Ministers held in Niger), he said, had endorsed it where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi interacted with his counterparts from its member countries.

“It has been a strong worded statement of the OIC on what is happening in the IIOJK,” he added.

The ISPR DG vowed:”Here on, we are going to take it to every possible forum and it’s not one of the things rather there has been series of actions made in the aftermath.”

To a question, he said India perceived CPEC as a game changer for the region as it would provide connectivity to the entire region.

“[In this scenario], Pakistan became a connectivity hub after the inception of this project. This project has the ability and potential to bring prosperity to the whole region and its not only a mere North West thing.”

He said CPEC was an economic initiative which was visible from its name. However, Indians were uncomfortable and had very strange arguments about the project, he added.

Major Gen Babar underscored that security issues around the CPEC project were increasing. “Indians have decided that there are such timelines after which CPEC becomes irreversible so it should be retarded before that time limit. They don’t want to let the project become successful.”

He said the Pakistan Army had raised two divisions for the project’s security whereas eight to nine regular regiments were maintained for the protection of the routes of entire corridor. Paramilitary forces were also the part of the security apparatus for the CPEC routes, he added.

“We are taking every possible measure to secure CPEC where our Chinese counterparts have expressed their satisfaction on the security measures.”

He said the Indians were trying to tarnish Pakistan’s international image to harm CPEC. The Indian sponsored terrorists were targeting the Chinese manpower and local labour working on the project.

“There are a lot of dimensions to the security of this project (CPEC). Alhamdulilah (By the grace of Almighty Allah) we have taken all-out measures.”

As regards terrorist attacks from across the Afghan border on its soil, the ISPR DG said, Pakistan was in regular contact with the Afghan government over the matter. Pakistan realized that the Afghan government had capacity issues and never blamed them for the terrorism from across the border.

Major Gen Babar, while shedding light on the Indian designs in the IIOJK and along the Line of Control (LoC), said India wanted to externalise what was going inside the country. It had had been continuously trying to tag indigenous freedom struggle of the people of IIOJK to terrorism.

“What kind of measures they are taking in IIOJK, increase in the intensity and lethality of ceasefire violations from 2014 to 2019 have increased manifolds. At the time, there are maximum ceasefire violations and deaths in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).”