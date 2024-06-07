Expert on WFS day stresses awarness, urgent steps to fight malnutrition with adoption of healthy lifestyle

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): Member of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Sadiq Afridi stressed media awareness for stepping up efforts to ensure food safety and to fight malnutrition with the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Talking to the PTV news in connection with World Food Safety Day (WFS), he explained the theme for WFS Day 2024 is “Safe Food Now for a Healthy Tomorrow,” adding, this theme emphasises the critical role that safe food plays in ensuring a healthy future for individuals and communities. It underscores the need for sustainable food production systems that can prevent food-borne illnesses and contribute to long-term health and well-being, he added.

He said, “The responsibility of each of us to preserve safe food along the supply chain”, adding, changing lifestyles, junk food, unphysical activities, over-eating and obesity were the root causes of the many diseases.

By promoting awareness, encouraging best practices, and fostering global collaboration, this observance plays a crucial role in reducing food-borne illnesses and promoting a healthier, safer world, he added.

Unsafe food should be minimised, he said, adding, food unsafe for consumption causes millions of cases of food-borne diseases and deaths every year.

Furthermore, he said that the burden of food-borne diseases are borne by individuals of all ages, but particularly by children under five years of age and by persons living in low-income regions of the world.

He said that the provision of safe and healthy food was a collective responsibility that demanded the contribution of all stakeholders, adding, food insecurity and food-borne disease are closely linked: unsafe foodstuff is consumed when safe food is not accessible.

“Food-borne illnesses have become a major public health concern in recent years, he said, adding that safe food is the responsibility of all those involved in food production until consumption”, he maintained.

He said that the campaign will focus on engaging the youth and committing them to making food safety a part of their culture, adding, “We cannot compromise on food safety in any way”.

“We always try to create awareness about food safety among our customers to practice good habits at their homes and offices,” he added.

“We can minimise the risk of food contamination and adulteration and ensure food safety by ensuring strict compliance with these standards”, he highlighted.

The WFS day reminds us of the need to strengthen food safety regulations and standards that govern the production, processing, and distribution of food.