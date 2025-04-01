Kayani offers fateha at the grave of martyred Captain Hasnain Akhtar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP):Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani visited the grave of martyred Captain Hasnain Akhtar and offered fateha in Daulatpur village of Jhelum district.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Kayani laid wreaths on the grave of martyred Captain Hasnain Akhtar, offered fateha and went to the house of the martyred to express his condolences to the family.

Kayani said that Captain Hasnain Akhtar was martyred while fighting the ‘Fitna-al-Khawarij’ in DI Khan. The nation can never forget the martyrs and their sacrifices, he said and added that the nation stand with the martyrs and their families.

He said Jhelum is the land of martyrs and ghazis. The spirit of the martyrs and their families is an example of determination, courage and sacrifice, he said.