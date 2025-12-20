EU–Pakistan Joint Commission discusses democracy, trade, migration

- Advertisement -

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (APP):The 15th European Union (EU) – Pakistan Joint Commission in its meeting here reviewed political and economic developments in the EU and Pakistan and discussed in depth bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The commission discussed the issues of democracy, governance, human rights, trade and investment, development, migration, climate and energy, science and technology, as well as the implementation of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP).

Both sides exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed the importance of their longstanding partnership, underpinned by shared interest in promoting regional stability.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Sub-Group on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights was held on 1 December 2025, where Pakistan side was represented by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and EU side by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining close cooperation on Human Rights, as part of the bilateral relation and in international fora. The EU congratulated Pakistan for its election to the UN Human Rights Council, whose members are expected to uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Pakistan updated on progress under the National Action Plan on Human Rights and the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights and on the work of the various national institutions in charge of promoting and protecting human rights across the country.

The EU reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts to guarantee the protection of all human rights, including women and children’s rights, minorities’ rights, labour and migrant rights, as well as fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression and opinion including growing problem of disinformation.

Both sides also reviewed Pakistan’s progress on the implementation of the 27 international conventions as required under the GSP+ framework. The EU welcomed progress made in bringing Pakistan’s application of the death penalty in line with international standards and encouraged further steps in this regard. It also recognised important first steps against torture, as well as the creation of a Commission on Minorities.

The EU encouraged further steps to be taken in the short term in view of the upcoming GSP+ Monitoring Report, and reiterated the need for further reforms in the medium and long term. The EU and Pakistan notably exchanged views on freedom of expression and media, enforced disappearances, the independence of the judiciary, freedom of religion or belief, anti-Muslim hatred, the rights of persons belonging to minorities and vulnerable groups.

Both sides underlined the importance of proportionality and appropriate safeguards and the need to continue dialogue on these concerns. Regarding labour rights, the EU and Pakistan discussed efforts to scale up and strengthen labour inspections, ensure respect of the minimum wage and enhance women’s opportunities in the labour market. The need for more systemic efforts were discussed in response to EU side’s concerns on low number of workers in trade unions.

The EU is Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, with Pakistan being the main beneficiary of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) arrangement, contributing significantly to the growth of bilateral trade.

The meeting of the Sub-Group on Trade convened on 15 December 2025, where Pakistan side was represented by Ministry of Commerce and EU side by the European Commission’s Directorate-General of Trade.

During discussions in the EU-Pakistan Sub-Group on Trade, both sides acknowledged the importance of a robust multilateral trading system. EU-Pakistan bilateral trade relations were discussed at length, covering a wide range of topics including market access challenges for both sides.

Among other areas of specific interest, cooperation on the implementation of the GSP+ was prominent. Both sides discussed follow-up of the GSP+ Monitoring Mission that took place from 24 November to 3 December 2025, including the upcoming GSP report and re-application to the GSP+ scheme under the new GSP Regulation.

Both sides highlighted the need to improve the overall business environment and expressed their commitment to advance this work, including at the upcoming High Level EU–Pakistan Business Forum on 28–29 April 2026 in Islamabad.

The meeting of the Sub-Group on Development Co-operation convened on 16 December 2025. Pakistan was represented by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the EU by the Directorate-General for International Partnerships of the European Commission.

The EU and Pakistan agreed on the continued relevance of key priority areas under the ongoing Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP): i) green inclusive growth, ii) human capital/TVET, and iii) governance including rule of law and human rights.

These priorities remain well aligned with the National Development agenda of Government of Pakistan. In this context, Pakistan welcomed notably the EU’s continuous support to Pakistan’s climate change resilience, in a Team Europe approach.

The EU presented the outline of the projects for the period 2025-2027 and updated on the EU’s policy framework and Global Gateway strategy. In particular, the EU and Pakistan welcomed the recent re-engagement of the European Investment Bank On the margins of the Joint Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed its first credit financing agreement in Pakistan’s water sector since 2015. Pakistan looks forward to continued EIB support for development projects of national importance.

The two sides also discussed regional programmes and recognised the importance of strengthening regional collaboration in areas of common interest. In the area of governance and rule of law, they also discussed the critical role of civil society in the country’s socio-economic development, as well as support to an enabling environment for Global Gateway investments to thrive.

Reaffirming their commitment to the EU–Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) of 2019, the EU and Pakistan assessed progress achieved over the past six years.

The two sides welcomed the recent momentum of high-level interactions, including the convening of the 7th Strategic Dialogue in Brussels on 21 November, that was co-chaired by High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The Joint Commission took stock of progress under the EU–Pakistan Comprehensive Dialogue on Migration and Mobility, including co-operation on return and readmission within the framework of the EU–Pakistan Joint Readmission Agreement, as well as developments on legal migration under the EU–Pakistan Talent Partnership.

The EU welcomed Pakistan’s concrete steps to improve cooperation on migration-related issues and its readiness to deepen the engagement, in particular on countering irregular migration and migrant smuggling.

In this regard, the two sides noted with appreciation Pakistan’s support for the Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling and the participation of its Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, in the 2nd International Conference of the Alliance held in Brussels on 10 December 2025. They also expressed satisfaction on the recent endorsement of the Talent Partnership Roadmap during the 3rd Migration and Mobility Dialogue.

On returns and readmission, both sides agreed on the importance of the full and effective implementation of the EU-Pakistan readmission agreement, also with a view to the implementation of the upcoming Return border procedure as part of the Pact on Migration and asylum, and that the sharp decrease of irregular arrivals to EU Member States and increase in returns must continue.

The two sides also discussed issues of common interest and examined the potential for expanding co-operation in the area of climate change and environment, as well as in the fields of education, culture, science and technology, connectivity and digitalisation.

They appreciated the significance of the EU-Pakistan knowledge partnership, in particular the growing participation of Pakistani students under the Erasmus Mundus scholarship programme. Both sides also agreed to explore research collaborations under the Horizon Europe Programme.

The EU welcomes the ongoing discussions between Pakistan and UNHCR to seek to identify and compile a list of vulnerable cases, to ensure their adequate protection. The EU appreciated that Pakistan is hosting millions of Afghan nationals for over four decades. They emphasised that any return must be safe, dignified and in line with international standards.

The EU and Pakistan recognised the significance of regional collaboration on security challenges, particularly in the areas of counterterrorism and counter-narcotics. The EU underlined the continuous relevance of its Strategy for Co-operation in the Indo-Pacific in steering its engagement in the region.

Both sides affirmed their support to the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict, which allowed for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and better humanitarian access to Gaza. They reiterated the importance of ensuring that all parties adhere to the ceasefire, implement all phases, and refrain from any actions that jeopardise the agreement.

The EU stressed its determination to contribute to the implementation of the Plan by contributing to security, governance, recovery and reconstruction aspects. They underscored their support for concrete steps towards the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

The EU restated its position on Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. The Pakistan side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as on the Indus Waters Treaty. Both sides stressed the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully and in full conformity with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. The two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, security threats emanating from Afghan soil and the need for humanitarian assistance.

The Joint Commission was co-chaired by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Pakistan, and Ms Paola Pampaloni, Acting Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific in the European External Action Service. It was agreed to hold the next session of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission in Islamabad in 2026.