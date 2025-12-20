Important progress regarding Punjab’s first e-taxi scheme

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):A steering committee meeting on the e-taxi scheme was held under the chairmanship of Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, in which senior officials of the Transport Department, Bank of Punjab and other relevant departments participated.

In the briefing given to the meeting, it was informed that 1100 electric vehicles have been allocated in the first phase of the scheme, while more than 22 thousand applications have been received for the scheme.

According to the officials, after examining the applications received, the approval process is underway and applications complete in all respects will be included in e-balloting. The number of vehicles allocated for individual applicants can be increased as needed.

Addressing the meeting, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan directed to complete all matters related to the e-taxi scheme at the earliest.

He further said that through the e-taxi scheme, not only the youth but also women will get decent and excellent employment opportunities.

This scheme will provide modern, environment-friendly and better travel facilities to the people. Very easy conditions have been laid down for the scheme and the government itself will bear the entire burden of interest on the vehicles.

Bilal Akbar Khan clarified that the Punjab government is committed to making the e-taxi scheme an exemplary project to promote a modern transport system and create employment opportunities.