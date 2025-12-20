ICT Police security division ensures protection of 903 events, 15 VVIP visits in 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Islamabad Police Security Division successfully provided foolproof security to 903 national and international conferences and events, along with 15 international VVIP delegations, during the year 2025, reflecting a significant strengthening of security arrangements in the federal capital.

An official told APP on Saturday that the 2025 performance report of Islamabad Police Security Division has been issued under the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, highlighting major reforms and operational achievements aimed at ensuring peace, stability and protection of sensitive installations.

According to the report, special security arrangements were made for 31 sessions of the National Assembly, 17 Senate sittings, four joint sessions of Parliament, and several important in-camera briefings, all conducted peacefully under enhanced security protocols.

The report stated that a “Panic Alert System” was introduced in the Special Protection Unit to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals, while the Diplomatic Enclave perimeter wall was equipped with an electrified wire system to strengthen access control. In addition, modern ANPR cameras were installed at entry points, and Serena Checkpost was upgraded with advanced technology.

Foolproof security was also provided during the arrival of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams and other international sports delegations. The Security Division further ensured effective arrangements in the Red Zone and Extended Red Zone, safeguarding key government buildings, diplomats and sensitive locations.

The report added that record promotions were granted to Security Division officers in 2025, with ranks formally pinned after promotions. A tree plantation drive was also organised inside the Diplomatic Enclave under the “Green Pakistan” campaign.

During “Ghazi Week,” police officers who displayed courage and bravery in the line of duty were honoured, while open conferences with embassy security officials were held to address operational challenges and strengthen coordination.

SSP Security Division Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that Islamabad Police Security Division remains fully committed to protecting sensitive installations, diplomatic missions and important personalities, adding that all available resources are being utilised to maintain peace and stability in the federal capital.