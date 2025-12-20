DG RDA meets University Town Affectees, promises swift resolution of issues

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 20 (APP):The Director General (DG) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, chaired a meeting with the affected residents of the University Town Housing Scheme to address their long-standing issues and concerns.

While addressing the meeting, the DG RDA stated that, in light of the directions of Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, all matters about the affectees, including plot allotments, plot positions, possession of areas, development works, and other related issues will be resolved on a priority basis and within the shortest possible time.

The DG RDA directed officers from Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Estate Management, and other concerned RDA departments to perform their duties fearlessly in resolving public issues and to continue taking strict and indiscriminate action against illegal elements.

She further informed the participants that a formal letter has been dispatched to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the University Town Housing Scheme matter. The DG RDA added that, in the interest of public convenience, the blocked access road through the Eighteen Housing Scheme will be reopened soon, which will help alleviate the difficulties being faced by citizens.

Reiterating RDA’s commitment, the DG RDA emphasized that the Authority will continue to take impartial and decisive actions to protect citizens’ rights, strictly enforce urban development laws, and eliminate fraud and corruption within its jurisdiction. RDA remains steadfast in promoting transparency, strengthening its internal accountability mechanisms, and safeguarding the public from exploitation.

The DG RDA also informed citizens that RDA regularly issues press releases in the public interest and strongly advised the public to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes. Citizens are encouraged to visit the official RDA website www.rda.gop.pk and conduct transactions only with approved housing schemes.

The meeting was attended by the Director Estate Management Aabgeenay Khan, Deputy Director Estate Management Masood Arshad, Deputy Director Admin Waqar Ahmed, Deputy Director Town Planning Ali Raza, other RDA officers, Chairman University Town Affectees Committee Umar Siddique Khattak, and affectees from across the country.