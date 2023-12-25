Efforts afoot to provide best Hajj services to pilgrims: Aneeq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Monday said that the government was taking all possible steps to provide best services to the Pakistani pilgrims during the current year’s Hajj.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Federal Government, in the Hajj Policy 2024, had brought a significant reduction in the Hajj expenses as compared to the previous year.

“The Haj 2024 is set to embrace digitalization, providing pilgrims with a mobile application which will function without Internet connectivity. This innovative app will offer various features, including a complaint lodging option to the pilgrims this year,” he added.

The government, Aneeq said, had also introduced a historic 20 to 21-day short Hajj package and was striving to make the religious obligation financially afforadable to the entire nation, the minister said.

He said quality accommodation and meals, with improved transportation facilities would be provided to make the Hajj a more comfortable and convenient experience for the pilgrims.

The minister appreciated the Saudi government’s efforts for making the Hajj more affordable for the Pakistani pilgrims.

Aneeq said the ministry had received more applications than the quota for the Regular Hajj Scheme this year, which showed the citizens’ more confidence than the last years.