PAF releases video to pay tribute to Quaid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): The Directorate of General Public Relations (Pakistan Air Force-PAF) has released a short video to pay tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The video highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah offered the oppressed Muslims of the Subcontinent a ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them.

“It is because of the Quaid’s tireless efforts that we are breathing in a free state today,” a PAF news release said on Monday.

The Quaid-e-Azam envisioned and founded a state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice.

He also gave a sustainable vision of “discipline and self-reliance” to the Pakistan Air Force to be “Second to None”.

The Quaid’s ideology, vision and guiding principles of “faith, unity and discipline” were a “beacon for us in our journey to become a great nation”, the news release said.