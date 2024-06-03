Edu ministry announces FDE’s best teachers award on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP):National Institute of Excellence in Teachers Education (NIETE) under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced to hold Excellence in Teaching Award Ceremony on Tuesday (today).

According to the official sources, Ministry of Education has announced to organize FDE’s best teachers celebrations on Tuesday. The celebration attended by the Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The ministry has resolved to make teaching the most honourable and rewarding profession in Pakistan. “We believe that the best weapon is love and appreciation. Let’s make these tireless teachers our heroes” it added.

The Ministry furthered that the best teachers have been shortlisted from among 3800 teachers for their spirit of service, and their ceaseless dedication to their students.