ECP sets February 11 last date to apply for postal ballot for NA 193 by-election

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed February 11 as last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for NA 193 by elections.

According to the ECP, this facility is being extended only to government officials, members of armed forces, holders of public offices, their wives and children stationed at a place other than the constituency, where their votes are registered.

Persons detained in prison and persons with physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

Similarly, the persons appointed by the Returning Officer, including police personnel for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling stations other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote should apply for postal ballot to the Returning Officer within three days of the their appointments.

The ECP has explained that applications for postal ballot should be submitted on the prescribed form with the returning officer of the constituency in which such persons are enrolled as voters.

Application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from Shahab-ud-Din, District Election Commissioner/ Returning Officer, from his office situated at Municipal Committee (MC), Jampur, Rajanpur; Contact no 0604-685969. The application form may also be downloaded from ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.