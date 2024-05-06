Dr Shahzad Baig urges parents to shun propaganda, calls collective efforts to make polio-free

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):The coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication, Dr Shahzad Baig Monday, called for collective efforts of society to eradicate polio from the country and requested parents to give their children two drops of polio vaccine and make Pakistan polio-free.

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that the eradication of polio from the country is a national cause, for which people from all segments of society including media, religious scholars, teachers, family relatives and influencers should join hands and work together.

He also said that all religious and political parties, people from the showbiz, different segments of society and the common people should come forward to eradicate this menace from our country once and for all.

“We need a final push to eradicate this dreaded disease,” he added.

He also appreciated the unsung heroes of the polio eradication programme, the front-line workers who have gone about their jobs under difficult circumstances to reach children with the life-saving vaccine.

“I request parents and caregivers to welcome these workers on their doorsteps. It is their efforts that are protecting the future generations of our country,” he appealed.

He said the real challenge was to convey the message to pulpits in the remote areas and at the grassroots level.

Dr Shahzad Baig said people should not fall prey to any negative propaganda about the polio vaccination.

Replying to a question, he said that several refusal cases were reported in different localities of remote areas, However, efforts were underway to convince the parents to administer anti-polio vaccine to their children.

He assured that the federal government is extending every possible assistance and cooperation in this regard.