Dr Nadeem holds meetings at COP 28 conference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday met health ministers of various counties in the sideline meetings of the COP 28 conference in Dubai.

He met the ministers of Health of UAE, Macedonia, Netherlands, and Latvia.

Dr. Nadeem Jan has agreed to fully cooperate with these health ministers on the agenda of global health security.

He also agreed to advance the agenda of health and climate change.

All four health ministers fully supported the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in the health sector.

Dr. Nadeem has given full assurance to advance the agenda of health for all.

He informed them about the efforts to eradicate polio from the country.