Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province

Dr Gohar Ejaz
ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ejaz, and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (r) Arshad Hussain, chaired a meeting in Peshawar on Tuesday to discuss the peaceful and transparent conduct of Elections.
During the meeting, the administrations provided a comprehensive br2024iefing on the arrangements made to ensure peaceful elections and overall security situation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a statement issued here.
Dr. Gohar Ejaz, reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring free, transparent, and peaceful elections in the province.

