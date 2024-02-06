Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next govt: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the recommendations worked out by the caretaker government on the missing persons issue would be handed over to the next elected government.

“The caretaker government takes the issue of missing persons seriously,” he said in a statement.

The minister said the caretaker government, after comprehensive deliberations, had worked out its recommendations in light of the opinion of the commission and committee formed on the issue, guidance of the high court as well as civil society and media.