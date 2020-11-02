Dr Firdous thanks CM Punjab for making her part of his team

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday appointed Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information in place of Javaid Akhtar.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet thanked the chief minister for making her part of his team.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has been reassigned the portfolio of Colonies along with additional charge of Information.