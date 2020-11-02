Dr Firdous thanks CM Punjab for making her part of his team

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday appointed Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information in place of Javaid Akhtar.
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet thanked the chief minister for making her part of his team.
It is pertinent to mention here that Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has been reassigned the portfolio of Colonies along with additional charge of Information.
I am greatly humbled and honored with the confidence that my great leader Imran Khan has shown in myself and my ability. I am also deeply thankful to the honourable CM Punjab for making me a part of his team. I will do my level best to honour this call to duty. pic.twitter.com/97OhvWKx1d
— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 2, 2020