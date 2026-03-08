DIG Tariq reviews citywide security during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq, accompanied by SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza, visited various areas of the federal capital to review security arrangements and assess the overall law and order situation.

An official told APP on Sunday that the DIG Tariq met police officers and personnel deployed at different duty points and appreciated them for performing their duties with dedication and professionalism.

DIG Tariq emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety and directed officers to remain vigilant while performing their responsibilities.

On the occasion, the DIG Tariq said Islamabad Police had made special security arrangements at Masajid and Imambargahs across the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

He added that Islamabad Police officers were working round the clock to safeguard the lives and property of citizens. The DIG reiterated that all available resources were being utilized to maintain law and order and no element would be allowed to disturb the peace of the federal capital