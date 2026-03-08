DPM/FM Dar reaffirms commitment to advancing women’s rights, empowerment

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, said Pakistan remained steadfast in advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

He said the country’s Constitution guaranteed equality and protection against discrimination, and as a State Party to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), Pakistan continued to pursue legislative, policy, and institutional reforms that strengthen women’s participation and leadership, the DPM/FM said in a message on the occasion of International Women’s Day being observed today.

“On this International Women’s Day, we honor the courage, resilience, and leadership of women whose determination continues to transform societies, strengthen communities, and inspire future generations. Women’s voices, talents, and aspirations are essential drivers of inclusive development, responsive governance, and sustainable peace,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press release, quoted the DPM/FM as saying.

The DPM/FM further said that Pakistan was also proud to host the 9th Ministerial Conference on Women of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this year, reflecting their commitment to advancing women’s rights across the Islamic world and beyond.

Pakistan has built a comprehensive framework to promote gender-sensitive legislation, oversight, and accountability. Women were increasingly taking on leadership roles across political institutions, the executive, the judiciary, the civil service, the armed forces, NGOs, and the public and private corporate sectors, he said, adding they were also representing Pakistan with distinction in diplomacy and international organizations.

Dar said these efforts were supported by expanded legal protections, social safety nets, financial inclusion initiatives, and programs for women entrepreneurs.

“We will continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls, including our Kashmiri sisters enduring decades of occupation and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We also stand in solidarity with the mothers and daughters of Palestine, who face unspeakable violence and deprivation under the relentless aggression of the occupying force,” he further reiterated.

He said that the struggles of these women and girls reminded them that women’s rights could not be secured in isolation.