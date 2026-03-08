10 lawbreakers behind bars as ICT Police recover drugs, weapons

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 10 lawbreakers during operations conducted in the jurisdictions of Koral, Khanna, Humak and Bani Gala police stations, recovering drugs and weapons from their possession.

An official told APP on Sunday that police teams apprehended five accused involved in different criminal activities during the operations.

He said police also recovered 381 grams of hashish, 730 grams of heroin, a pistol with ammunition and two daggers from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The official said that during a special campaign against proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams arrested five more criminals.

SSP Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza said Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and no elements would be allowed to disturb public peace.