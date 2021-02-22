HARIPUR, Feb 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said there was no load shedding in Haripur district as the present power disruption was being caused due to ongoing development schemes in the area.

He was addressing a presser along with Haripur DADEK Committee chairman MPA Arshad Ayub.

The minister said the electricity projects in Haripur district should be completed before June 2021 and asked the masses cooperation to resolve the electricity issues.

“We will change load management schedule with mutual understanding of the traders association and WAPDA officials to lift off the burden of consumers, Omer said.

He said the construction of 17 new electricity feeders and developmental schemes of billions of rupees was a clear-cut expression of our commitment.

“We have fulfilled many of our promises, committed during the last general elections with the people,” he added.

The minister said, “When I took the charge of power ministry, low voltage, electricity tripping and load shedding of up to 20 hours were main issues in Haripur district. I have started many mega projects of electricity in Haripur district such as; construction of new feeders and grid stations to rationalize the system.”

Arshad Ayub said Haripur district was facing an acute shortage of electricity in the past, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had resolved it.

He said due to the construction at Hattar and Farooqia roads, the people of Haripur were facing some issues of load management but it would be resolved soon.

On the occasion, former Nazim Haripur Shahid Ameen Khan, president of traders association Iftikhar Ameen Khan, vice president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries Syed Safdar Zaman Shah and others were also present.