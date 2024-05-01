Deputy PM to lead Pakistan delegation at15th OIC Summit

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead Pakistan delegation at the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit being held in Banjul, the Gambia on 4-5 May.

He will also attend the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting preceding the summit on 2-3 May where the Ministers will discuss and finalize the agenda and outcome documents for the summit, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Summit is being convened at a critical time for the Muslim Ummah as the war on the people of Gaza continues unabated.

It would be an important occasion for the OIC leaders to deliberate upon the dire situation in Gaza and project a strong, collective and unified stance on the Palestinian question.

“At the Summit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will speak about Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah, rising Islamophobia, issues of climate change, terrorism and other contemporary global challenges. He will underline the need to find collective solutions to challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah,” it was further added.

On the sidelines, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers participating in the summit.