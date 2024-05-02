DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday reviewed the seven-day anti-polio drive in the Federal Capital and revealed that 75% of the vaccination target has been achieved, with 461,125 children receiving polio vaccines.

The review meeting was attended by a number of key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner East, Director Health Services MCI, District Health Officer, and representatives from the health department, assistant commissioners, magistrates, and polio teams, said the Spokesman of ICT Administration, Dr Abdullah Tabassum here.

During the meeting, the stakeholders shared their progress and discussed the achievements of the campaign’s fourth day.

The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to support the polio teams as they continue their door-to-door efforts to vaccinate children. Special teams have also been deployed in schools and public areas to achieve the 100 percent target.

On the occasion, DCT stressed that public cooperation was crucial and urged the residents to support the polio workers to ensure all children were vaccinated against this crippling disease.