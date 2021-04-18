COVID-19 claims 06 more human lives in AJK surging tally to 439 across the State:

MIRPUR (AJK): Apr 18 (APP): In Azad Jammu Kakshmir, after the sad demise of 06 more victims of ongoing fast-spread ongoing third spell of COVID-19, the death toll across the State has risen to 439 by Sunday, official sources have said.

The Mirpur is atop all the 10 districts across AJK registering 124 casualties because of the ongoing third most-worst spell of the pandemic so far, Mirpur Division Commissioner Muhammad Raqeeb Chaudhry told APP here on Sunday.

As many as 133 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from various Quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in AJK during last 24 hours after they were tested negative with complete recovery, health authorities officially told APP Correspondent Sunday night.

At the same time at least 145 new positive cases of corona virus were registered in AJK during last 24 hours, the sources said.

After the death of 06 more victims of the pandemic, the number of those died of the pandemic rose to 439 by April 18, this year. Six of the ill-fated persons who lost lives of the pandemic in various state-run health facilities in AJK during last 24 hours included 03 in Bhimbher district and one each Poonch, Bagh and Kotli districts.

Those lost lives so far, despite hectic efforts and first class Medicare in the Corona Medical wards in the State run DHQ hospitals included 124 from Mirpur district, 62 from Muzaffarabad district, 09 each in Jhelum and Neelam valley districts, 78 in Poonch, 49 in Bagh, 05 in Haveili, 09 in Sudhanoti, 43 in Bhimbher and 51 in Kotli district.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 15669 in entire state so far, according to the State health authorities.

The State Health authorities have asserted that out of a total of registered 166063 patients in entire AJK, 15669 were tested positive of the pandemic, Out of total of 2322 patients, 2233 have been kept in Home Isolation in various districts in line with the policy of the AJK government.

At present a total of 2322 patients are under treatment in various State-run health facilities in all 10 AJK districts including the State’s metropolis – besides the fresh admissions of 89 patients during last 24 hours in various district hospitals in the State’s fully furnished isolation and Corona wards,

set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Divisional Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Kotli districts.

APP / AHR.