CM chairs meeting about new local government system

LAHORE, Sep 22 (APP):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired

an important meeting at his office about the new local government system.

Secretary local government and community development gave a detailed briefing about the new local bodies system, says a handout.

The chief minister said that a strong local bodies system would resolve public problems at the grassroots and a genuine representation would be available to the people through Punjab Local Government Act.

A public leadership would emerge at the grassroots through the elections of the village, panchayat and neighbourhood councils to solve the public problems at their doorsteps, he added.

The chief minister said the government would introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies and a new era of development would start.

Provincial ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Murad Raas, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.