Govt striving to provide relief to people: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had put the country on the path of development and prosperity, and now it was trying to provide maximum relief to the people.

The government inherited economic challenges like current account deficit, trade deficit, but it overcame on them through adopting prudent policies under the leadership if Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

There were mafias in different sectors, but the government was adopting policies to crush them through good governance, he added.

The governor said the COVID-19 had badly affected the national economy but the prime minister had adopted a balanced policy to not only contain the pandemic, but also save the livelihood of working class, and the country emerged victorious in the fight.

He managed to provide economic relief to some 12 million families when the pandemic was its peak thus protecting them from the twin enemies of the deadly disease and the hunger. The smart lockdown policy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan was acknowledged across the globe, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Punjab government would be able to address the issue of clean drinking water in coming six months. He apologized for delay in the completion of the project.

He said Rescue 1122 was the first South Asian organization, which had been certified by the United Nations.

He said he had good relations with all political parties and thanked to them for giving respect to him. The Federal Government was treating all the provinces equally, he added.