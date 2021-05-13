LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday offered Eidul Fitr prayer at the CM office.

According to official sources here, the CM exchanged Eid greetings with people maintaining social distancing.

The CM also offered dua for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and elimination of coronavirus pandemic.

He also prayed for the departed souls who lost their lives in Gaza by Israeli attacks.

He said: “On the ocassion of Eid, we should remember the family members of marytrs,” adding that “we equally share the grief of those who lost their beloved ones due to coronavirus.”

He said people of Pakistan expressed solidarity with unarmed Palestinians who were facing brutalities of Israel.

Usman Buzdar also paid tribute to the freedom struggle of people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).