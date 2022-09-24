Bilawal meets FMs of Kuwait, Belarus, Azerbaijan

Bilawal meets FMs of Kuwait, Belarus, Azerbaijan

NEW YORK, Sep 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday held meetings with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah and Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Bilawal meets FMs of Kuwait, Belarus, Azerbaijan


According to Foreign Office, the meetings took place on the sidelines of 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.
Foreign Minister Bilawal also met Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Ms. Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

Bilawal meets FMs of Kuwait, Belarus, Azerbaijan
Bilawal meets FMs of Kuwait, Belarus, Azerbaijan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR