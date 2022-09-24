NEW YORK, Sep 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The two ministers met on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.
Bilawal meets UAE FM
