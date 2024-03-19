Awais Leghari: Architect of sectoral reforms in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, who has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Power by the Prime Minister, is the architect of transformative sectoral reforms in Pakistan.

During his term as Minister for Telecommunication and Information Technology, the telecom sector saw deregulation, privatization of PTCL, and a competitive environment that immensely benefited the consumers.

Sardar Leghari served as the Minister for Power Division for more than a year, from 2016 to 2018, and had the credit for introducing and allowing net metering in Pakistan.

Additionally, legislation for strict action against overbilling was authored and introduced by him during the same period.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari also remained chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee for four years from 2013 to 2017.