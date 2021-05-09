Prosperity, economic uplift linked with equitable justice, rule of law: PM
File photo

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the Israeli forces’ attack on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it violation of al norms and international law.

“(I) strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack (especially) during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & int law,” the prime minister said on Twitter.


Reiterating Pakistan’s support for Palestinian people, the prime minister, who is currently in Saudi Arabia on three-day visit, said the international community must take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

ALSO READ  UN urges Israel to immediately stop evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem neighbourhood

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi also condemned the attack and said it was a shame that the Israeli apartheid continued against the Palestinian people.

On Twitter, the president said that the atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims in Palestine was given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’.

“My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests,” the president hoped.

ALSO READ  PM, Saudi Crown Prince hold delegation level talks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR