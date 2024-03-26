Armed Forces to hold all those involved in aiding terrorism accountable with nation’s support, ironclad ally China

RAWALPINDI, Mar 26 (APP): The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday in a statement said that with the unwavering support of the resilient nation and the country’s iron-clad ally China, the Armed Forces would ensure that all those involved in aiding terrorism, directly or indirectly, are held accountable and find their due comeuppance.

“Together we will prevail over adversity and evil. INSHA ALLAH,” the ISPR news release said.

It added that the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, notably in Gwadar, Turbat, and Besham, were dastardly acts aimed at destabilizing the internal security situation.

While the first two attempts were successfully thwarted by the armed forces, the latest incident at Besham led to the loss of six innocent civilians including five Chinese nationals.

“The whole nation stands in solidarity with our Chinese brothers and unequivocally condemn this cowardly act.

Strategic projects and sensitive sites vital for Pakistan’s economic progress and the well-being of its people are being targeted as a conscious effort to retard our progress and sow discord between Pakistan and its strategic allies and partners, most notably China,” the ISPR said.

It mentioned that certain foreign elements were complicit in aiding and abetting terrorism in Pakistan, driven by their vested interests. Despite the veneer of innocence, these elements are being continuously exposed as sponsors of terror.

Such heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians, foreigners and the armed forces will not deter the resolve of the Pakistani people, its security forces and our partners to root out the menace terrorism from our country. Pakistan, as the frontline state against terror, remains perhaps the only nation directly confronting the international terrorist enterprise with absolute steadfastness and full resolve of the state.