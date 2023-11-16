Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participate in upcoming Nepal Expo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari on Thursday extended an invitation to the Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) to participate in the upcoming ‘Nepal Expo’ scheduled to be held in Kathmandu in March 2024 to explore business opportunities.

During his visit to HCCI, the ambassador shared insights into the government of Nepal’s policies on foreign direct investment and discussed various facilities available for business ventures.

He engaged in a comprehensive discussion with HCCI President Muhammad Tayyab Khan Swati and other office bearers, emphasizing bilateral and regional economic cooperation to enhance economic opportunities in both Nepal and Pakistan.

Welcoming the ambassador, Tayyab Swati, and other members provided information about Haripur and its significant economic contributions to Pakistan.

The interactive session focused on fostering economic ties and exploring avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Ambassador Adhikari visited Froebel’s House School and College in Haripur and interacted with teachers and students.

Additionally, the ambassador explored the industrial landscape of the region by visiting the Hattar Industrial Zone. With more than 400 manufacturing units, Hattar Industrial Zone stands as the largest industrial zone in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Ambassador Adhikari observed the production facilities of several industrial units, showcasing the economic prowess of the region.