Allama Iqbal conceived idea of separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent : NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary poet who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

He said that Allama Iqbal was a proponent of inter-Muslim unity and he taught Muslims to rely on their own resources and strength. He expressed these views on the occasion of the 83rd death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being commemorated on 21st April, said a press release issued here.

The speaker said that prior to the passage of the Pakistan resolution Allama Iqbal’s philosophical and poetic writings were instrumental in the formation and molding of public opinion. “His poetic message roused and strengthened the spirit and will of the Muslims to get an independent and separate homeland for them where they could live according to their religion, culture, and traditions”, he added.

The speaker said that Allama Iqbal based his thoughts on the Holy Quran and prompted humanity in his interpretations. He said that Iqbal was the great proponent of the unity of Muslim Ummah. The speaker said that Muslim Ummah was presently confronted with issues for which solidarity was an important need of the hour.

He stressed the need to forge unity and devise a joint strategy by the Muslim Ummah to tackle the issue of growing Islamophobia in the west besides bringing out the true image of the religion of peace.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that Iqbal’s vision of Islamic society was universal and transcended beyond limits of territorial boundaries and barriers of nationhood. He said that his vision of Islam was global, encompassing every color and race of humanity.

The deputy speaker said that extremism and bigotry had no place in the Allama Iqbal scheme of things and he wanted Muslims to be moderate, peaceful, and enlightened.

He said that the Muslim Ummah in general and Pakistan, in particular, today was confronting tremendous problems and challenges that could be overcome through the proposed remedies by Hakeem-ul-Ummah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.