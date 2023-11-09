Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through his poetry

QUETTA, Nov 09 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Thursday said that Allama Iqbal has taught Selfness, the greatness of humanity, love and brotherhood through his poetry.

In a message on Iqbal’s day, the minister said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry is a beacon for the entire nation and there is no example of Iqbal’s all-around revolutionary poetry.

He awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent with his poetry to demand a separate homeland.

Khalil George said that it is necessary to revive the ideas of Dr Muhammad Iqbal so that the beloved country can move towards achieving its goals.

On the birth anniversary of the great philosopher and poet, we all pledge that to always strive for the stability and upliftment of the country and will work beyond limits to protect its security, stability, honour and dignity as long as we are alive.