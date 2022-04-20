All political parties wanted to hold elections as soon as possible: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said all political parties wanted to hold general elections as soon as possible.

Talking to a private news channel, he said bringing electoral reforms was the top most agenda of the present government but there were some issues of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard.

He said the general election of 2018 were held for once time constitutional amendment basis so new elections could not be held on that basis.

He said he was feeling good by appointing as SAPM to serve the nation.

Replying to a question, he said the government had not complete numbers for impeachment or de-seating the President of the country.