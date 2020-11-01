MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 01 (APP):The British Member of Parliament and the shadow deputy leader in the House of Commons Afzal Khan Sunday assured that in spite of disassociation with the European Parliament, the ex-MEPs from the United Kingdom would continue to use their good offices to raise the Kashmir issue in the European Parliament through their friends MEPs.

He gave this assurance during his meeting with the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at the Kashmir House , AJK President office, told media.

The two leaders discussed in detail the matters of mutual interest including the latest situation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to project Kashmir issue on the international level.

While expressing grave concern over the fast deteriorating situation in the occupied valley, the two leaders demanded immediate implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions in which the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people was recognized, and a plebiscite was proposed for a final settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, the AJK president called for an immediate cessation of the plan of demographic change by India in IIOJK.

New Delhi, he said, had introduced new domicile laws, and consistently taken actions under which ground was paved for the purchase of lands of Kashmiris by non-Kashmiri Indian citizens and the acquisition of land in the disputed territory for commercial and industrial use.

The president maintained that domicile of occupied Kashmir had been granted to more or less two million non-state subjects during the last few months, and if this exercise was not stopped, the Muslims majority would turn into a minority in their own motherland in the next two to three years.

He said that the people of occupied Kashmir were undergoing the worst phase of the history; innocent people were being maimed and killed, the youth were being rendered blind and detained in prisons and detention cells, and freehand had been given to the Indian occupation, Army to commit every kind of crime under lawless black laws in occupied territory.

Saying that Kashmiris had no role in running the affairs of the state because their genuine leadership is languishing in jails, Khan regretted that a non-Kashmiri a lieutenant governor and the Chief Secretary were implementing the directives being received from Delhi.

Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep gratitude to the members of all parties parliamentary Kashmir group of the UK parliament for creating awareness about Kashmir and releasing a comprehensive report on the Indian actions said that we were particularly thankful to the Labor Party MPs who had helped us holding a debate on Kashmir issue in both the houses of the UK parliament.

However, he regretted that the UK government and the Foreign and Common Wealth Office had done nothing except lip service, and tried to avoid resolving this issue by declaring it a bilateral dispute between Pakistan and India.

While describing the violations of human rights taking place in IIOJK as massive and unparalleled, MP Afzal Khan said that the UK had a historical key role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He also acknowledged the role of the diaspora community in raising the Kashmir issue and said that political parties along with the British citizenry would strive to further strengthen advocacy on Kashmir in the UK.