ISLAMABAD: November 01 – Financial constraints and lack of skills development facilities could not bog down an inquisitive soul of a self-groomed artist from one of the backward districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Safeer Khan Marwat, a young man from Tank city, who had done his masters in Pashtu language, very adroitly and exquisitely depicts colours of rustic country-life on his vast pulsating canvass, among them some pieces are not a product of mere conjuring rather draws a direct influence from different aspects of nature.