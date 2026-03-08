583 Afghan combatants killed, 242 check posts destroyed in operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the security forces have killed 583 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime, destroyed their 242 posts, and “captured and destroyed” 38 others during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Providing a summary of Afghan Taliban regime’s losses at 16:00 hours, the minister said that over 795 Afghan operatives were injured during the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury).

Around 213 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns have also been destroyed during the operation, he added. The minister noted that around 64 locations across Afghanistan were also targeted by air, effectively.